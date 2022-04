Bonnie Lou Engle

August 28, 1958- January 03, 2022

Bonnie Lou Engle, 63, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be at Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com. to view a complete obituary.