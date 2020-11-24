Doris Jean Wilson

January 19, 1934- November 21, 2020

Doris Jean (Brenneman) Wilson, 86, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at UPMC West Shore.

She was born January 19, 1934 in Boiling Springs to the late Marlin P. and Miriam E. (Sherman) Brenneman and she was the widow of Mac Wilson who passed on March 26, 2017.

Doris was a 1952 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. She was a recipient of the Bubbler Foundation Wall of Acclaim Award. Doris was formerly employed by Carlisle Tire and Rubber and later worked for South Middleton School District until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Otterbein United Methodist Church where she was in the choir and a member of the United Methodist Women's Group. Doris enjoyed golfing, bowling, taking trips to the beach, and everything family. She especially enjoyed attending sporting events that her children and grandchildren were participating in. Any time you saw Doris you would be greeted with a smile.

Doris is survived by three children, Barry (wife Caryn) Wilson of Carlisle, Connie (husband Terry) Weiss of Carlisle, and Debbie (husband Ron "Andy") Anderson of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren, Joey (partner Nicole), Jake (wife Elizabeth), and Jarrett Wilson, Ashlynn and Taylor Weiss, and Chelsea (husband Jacob) Miller; two great-granddaughters, Emily and Charlee Wilson; she was expecting a great-grandson, Tucker James Miller; one sister, Louise Wise of Carlisle; one brother-in-law, Grover "Hoe" Beam; and many nieces and nephews who were so special to her. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Hovis Swartz and Marlene Beam.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A private burial will be held at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doris to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015 or to the Bubbler Foundation, 4 Forge Road Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

