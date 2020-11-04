Bradley Wayne Barrick

December 03, 1968- November 01, 2020

Bradley Wayne Barrick, 51, of Carlisle, PA passed away at his home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, with his companion of 14 years, Faith D. Trayer by his side. He was born December 3, 1968 in Ft. Bragg, NC. Brad was employed by UMH Properties as a job site supervisor. An avid hunter, he loved spending time outdoors. Brad was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins and enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR.

In addition to Brad's companion, he is survived by his father, Garry Barrick Sr. of CO, mother, Betty Darhower Myers and husband, Jack of Newville and his children, Anthony A. Barrick and fiancé Alyssa Fahnestock of Newville, Miranda M. Barrick of Newville and Ashley R. Barrick and fiancé Yowell Richardson of Harrisburg. Also surviving are his stepsons, Timothy J. Armolt and fiancé Chelsea Covington of Etters and Christian T. Trayer of Shippensburg, 7 grandchildren and siblings, Gary Barrick Jr. and Tracy Barrick, both of Somerset, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to his home to celebrate Brad's life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.