Brenda J. Brown

January 23, 1945- September 06, 2021

Brenda J. Brown, age 76 of Boiling Springs, died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her residence with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Lewistown, PA on January 23, 1945 to the late Hugh M. and Alice E. Searer Ritzman.

You may remember Brenda as a Registered Nurse at the former Carlisle Regional Medical Center and from Otterbein United Methodist Church of Carlisle.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Myron R. "Bob" Brown Jr., Boiling Springs, her three daughters, Denise C. Brown Usher, Gail E. Hiles, Suzanne M. Brown Hoffmann, her sister, Eunice J. Pearson, brother, David E. Ritzman, and her loving six grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Rd. Carlisle, PA with the Rev. Stephen Salisbury officiating. There will be a visitation at the church following the services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Brenda's name may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Rd. Carlisle, PA 17015 or to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.