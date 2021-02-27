Carl H. Kalberkamp

November 30, 1930- February 24, 2021

Carl was born to German immigrant parents, Herman Joseph and Herta Buse Kalberkamp, November 30, 1930. To our family, friends and our father's former colleague's, Carl died peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He grew up in the Pittsburgh, PA area and was graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School and Allegheny College. He completed his M.B.A. at the University of Pittsburgh. He served his entire distinguished career at Mellon Bank, rising to the executive role of Senior Vice President when he retired after 39 years. He was lauded by peers across the banking industry as a man of true integrity, professionalism, and credit policy expertise.

He married the love of his life, Constance "Connie" Atwell in 1953, which began a marriage deeply blessed by both the common and special grace of God. For a brief season he served our nation in the armed services, armored infantry, during the Korean War. He was a faithful husband, a diligent provider for his family, and a protective father whom his children knew always had their best interest in his heart.

When his cherished Connie of 52 years died in Christ after a 5-year battle with cancer, during which he was her true servant, he was asked, "Dad, do you think you will ever remarry?" To which he replied without hesitation, "No, there will never be anyone as beautiful and wonderful as your mother!"

He leaves his two children, Melinda "Mindy" Wenger (Brad) and Carl Kalberkamp, Jr. (Jeanie), and six grandchildren; Justin, Jared, Jordan, Allyson, Ryan and Amy, and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, younger sister Louise Davis, a grandson Bradford Wenger, and a great grandson Rex Wenger.

Always a God-fearing man, his family has great joy and hope to believe that late in his life he rested by child-like faith in the glorious righteousness of Jesus on his behalf.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Grace Baptist Church, 777 W. North St. Carlisle, PA. with his son the Rev. Carl H. Kalberkamp, Jr., as the officiant. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until time of services. Burial will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Christian School, Carlisle, PA or Christ Covenant School, Ridgeland, MS.

"But when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy...whom he poured out on us richly through Jesus Christ our Savior." Titus 3:4-6

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

