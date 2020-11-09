Menu
Carol Ann Johnson
1954 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1954
DIED
November 6, 2020
Carol Ann Johnson (Seig) November 19, 1954- November 06, 2020Carol Ann Johnson (Seig), age 65, of Carlisle, passed away at home on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born November 19, 1954 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Janice (Brion) Johnson.
Carol grew up on the family farm near Wellsboro forming her lifelong interest and passion for horses. Over the past ten years she was able to realize her dream. She and Craig built their farm, raising and riding horses, her favorite being Rocky.
Carol began her career with the Senate of Pennsylvania right out of college; she later moved to the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee. She then moved to the executive branch and served in Governor Robert P. Casey's Budget Office before moving to the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, where she served as Vice President of Legislative Affairs until her retirement after 35 years of public service.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Craig Seig; her sister, Colleen of Wellsboro; her four brothers, Victor and wife Sandi of Asheboro, NC, Max and partner Theresa Ritter of Wellsboro, Brion and wife Janet of Camp Hill, and Michael and wife Jodi of York; her special in-laws, Lee Cadwallader and husband Steve of Carlisle, Scott Seig of Mechanicsburg, Lori Seig of Carlisle, and Marilyn Seig of Carlisle; and several special nieces and nephews and their families: Erick, Todd, Karen, Robert, Danelle, Tom, Maxine, Krissy, Kala, Makanna, Spencer, Casey, Garrett, Gavin, Dani, and Abby.
At Carol's request, services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
My sister Carol Ann was a very special person, we had very close relationship as siblings go. She was one of those people always willing to lend a hand, help someone out, share her experiences, or talk about whatever was on our minds. She also was a wonderful Aunt to my two sons, and became an important part and influence in their lives, as she shared her genuine interest and participation in their activities and lives as they grew and became independent men. Carol and I would often laugh as we talked about things we'd remember growing up on the family farm in Tioga County, recounting miss-haps or funny - often heartfelt - events that surrounded us that we shared as a family. Carol, you are already missed, but we will most certainly meet again, I'm looking forward to seeing you once my chores are through.
Brion Johnson
Brother
November 9, 2020
Carol getting ready to head to her High School Graduation
Brion Johnson
Brother
November 9, 2020
Carol with Marshal
Brion Johnson
Brother
November 9, 2020
Carol with Rocky
Brion Johnson
Brother
November 9, 2020
I first met Carol in about 1974 when she started working in the Senate. We all worked for Senator Louis Hill from Philadelphia. We had many good times over the years. Carol did very well for herself and because of her hard work moved up the ladder of State Government. After 37 years of state service, she was final able to retire. Carol was always a fun person and great to be around. May she Rest In Peace.
John Goryl
Friend
November 8, 2020