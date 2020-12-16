Carol A. Cornman

June 16, 1943- December 14, 2020

Carol A. Cornman, 77, of Lemoyne, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was the daughter of the late Verna (Beamer) Cornman and Earl Cornman.

She is survived by her daughter Roseann C. Cornman and two brothers, Richard L. Cornman and Wayne B. Cornman. Carol was preceded in death by one grandson Dylan M. Leidy and one brother Clair E. Beamer, Sr.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Westminster Memorial Gardens, 1159 Newville Rd., Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating.