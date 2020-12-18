Menu
Carol J. McLaughlin
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Carol J. McLaughlin

June 14, 1944- December 16, 2020

Carol J. McLaughlin, affectionately known as Mimi, 76, of Carlisle, passed away with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at their home.

A pass-through viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be held on a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit www.Since1853.com to view a complete obituary


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Condolences to you all at this sad time. May God comfort you all as you move forward. Carol will be missed. Cherish the memories you made with her and always hold her dear to your heart. I will always remember her sweet smile. RIP Carol.
Naomi Krom
December 18, 2020
