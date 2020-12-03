Carole A. Lawniczak

March 28, 1936- November 29, 2020

Carole A. (Snyder) McCollough Lawniczak, 84, of Carlisle, formerly of Karns City, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Carlisle.

Known as "Puddie" to friends and family, Carole was born in Butler on March 28, 1936. She was the daughter of the late George A. and D. Viola (Pfaff) Snyder.

Carole was a graduate of Karns City high school and following graduation received training as a medical secretary in Pittsburgh. She was a long-time member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church and later attended Waggoners United Methodist Church in Carlisle. Carole treasured her childhood memories and often told stories of visits to Grandma and Grand-dad Pfaff's farm and of growing up in Karns City. She loved old barns and covered bridges, antiques, animals, nature, and enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, writing to friends and spending time with family.

Carole was married to Robert Lawniczak who preceded her in death on January 1, 2016.

She is remembered with love by her four daughters, Vicki Justus and her husband, Scott, of Sewickley, Tracy Cardillo and her husband, Tony, of Lansdale, Melanie Baumgarten and her husband, Mark, of Gibsonia, and Shari Kiser and her husband, Scott, of London, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Kristen, Mike (Dana), Danielle (Brian), Christy (Kevin), Nick, Katie, Matt, Olivia, Aryn, Kayla, and Nate; 4 great grandchildren, Ben, Marin, Evie, and Enzo; her nephews, Don (Kathy) McElravy, Tom (Patty) McElravy, and Pete (Jeanine) McElravy, and her first husband William McCollough.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Roseora and Donald McElravy.

A virtual service will be held Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 p.m. from the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City with the Rev. Jim Lewis, officiating. Interment will follow in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia. Friends and family will be received at a Celebration of Life service planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com. A live stream link will be available on Carole's obituary page at www.hilefh.com shortly before the service begins.