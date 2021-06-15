Menu
Caroline B. Newcomer
1941 - 2021
Caroline B. Newcomer

August 17, 1941- June 12, 2021

Caroline B. Newcomer, 79, of Newville passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 in Green Ridge Village, Newville.

She was born August 17, 1941 in Carlisle a daughter of Clinton B. Matthew and Anna Kathryn Horner Lehman.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph H. Newcomer, her parents and one brother William Matthew.

She belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post 674, she retired from Maslands and Leer Industries. After retirement she loved to spend time with her great-grandchildren Rilynn, and Everly.

Caroline is survived by two daughters Jacqueline Yeingst and her husband James, and Pamela Swartz and her husband Randall, one granddaughter Tabitha Miller, and one grandson Kyle Joseph Schlusser and his wife Chelsey; four great-grandchildren Sierra, Madison, Rilynn, and Everly; one sister Donna Yingst and her husband Richard, and one brother Ronald Matthew and his wife Joan; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
