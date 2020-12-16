Menu
Carolyn L. Sheaffer
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Carolyn L. Sheaffer

September 11, 1958- December 10, 2020

Carolyn L. Sheaffer, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Carlisle and is the daughter of Harry Miller of Carlisle and Bertha Coover-Miller of Carlisle.

Carolyn graduated from Big Spring High School in 1976. She was a homemaker and member of Christian Bible Fellowship Church, Newville.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is survived by her husband of 13 years Jason L. Sheaffer, two sons, CW3 Nathaniel W. (Laurie) Barnard, USA currently stationed in Italy and Daniel W. Barnard of Carlisle, two brothers, Timothy Miller of Shippensburg and Stephen Miller of Colorado, one granddaughter September Barnard and several nieces and nephews.

A pass-through viewing will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 with services to follow at 4:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Jim Moats officiating. Burial will be private. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
3:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
18
Service
4:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
