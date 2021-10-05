Charles M. Dowd

March 24, 1932- October 02, 2021

Charles M. Dowd, 89, of Newville, PA, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on March 24, 1932, to the late Earl W. and Jennie Dowd. He is survived by his loving wife, Muriel (Saphore) Dowd, of 61 years.

He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1951. Charles also attended Penn State University on a track scholarship. He received the Carlisle High School Distinguished Alumnus Award 1994-1995. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at McCoy Electronics and Roadway Express.

In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by daughter, Vicki (Sam) Rhoads of Carlisle; granddaughter, Stephanie (Emmanuel) Owusu of Wexford; grandson, Samuel (Lauren) Rhoads of Mt. Holly Springs; one great grand-daughter, Joanna and one great-grandson, Noah.

Charles is preceded in death by five brothers; Richard, Earl, Robert, Edward, and David; one sister, Lucille.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.