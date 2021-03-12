Menu
Charles R. Gregson III

Charles R. Gregson III, 49, of Shippensburg, PA, died Tuesday, March 09, 2021.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Messiah United Methodist Church
30 South Penn Street, shippensburg, PA
Mar
14
Service
3:00p.m.
Messiah United Methodist Church
30 South Penn Street, shippensburg, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John, Lydia and Rebecca
March 12, 2021
Dear Stacy: There are no words to express my shock and deepest sadness on the loss of your husband. Gone much too soon and much too young. May God keep you and your family enveloped in His arms and love during this unbelievably difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are and will continue to be with you.
With deepest sympathy,
Diann
Diann
Friend
March 11, 2021
Dear Stacy;
I am so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. There are no words to express my profound sadness. You and Carter will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Bonnie Rose
Bonnie Rose
Friend
March 11, 2021
