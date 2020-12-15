Menu
Charles Lee Howe
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Charles Lee Howe
March 05, 1943- December 08, 2020

Charles Lee Howe, age 77 of Carlisle, passed away December 8, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. Born March 5, 1943 in Carlisle, son of the late Norman and Verna (Scheffer) Howe.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2020.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
