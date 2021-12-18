Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles F. Hoy
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Charles F. Hoy

August 13, 1927- December 16, 2021

Charles F. Hoy, 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 13, 1927, in Carlisle to the late John H. and Pearl (Burgett) Hoy.

Charles owned and operated Hoy's Greenhouse for over 50 years. He was happiest on his tractor. Charles was also a rural postal carrier for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Matthias Lutheran Church of Carlisle Springs. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Ruth A. (Sheaffer) Hoy of Carlisle; one daughter, Charlene H. (husband Donald) Martin of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Sherri (husband Jeff) Bergsten of Carlisle, Debi (husband Bill) Flyte of Carlisle, Lori (husband Steve) Beachy of Carlisle, Stephanie (husband Tim) Buckley of Henniker, NH, and Crystal Noel (husband Bobby) Meredith of Windsor, CO; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Vicar David Hoth officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Mrs. Hoy and Family, we have so many wonderful childhood memories of visiting the Hoy family, going through the greenhouses and visiting the donkey! "Charlie" was always so pleasant and welcoming! My dad voiced many times that he was so grateful to have him as a friend and co-worker because he was dependable, pleasant, efficient and an all around great man. When I picture him now, I vividly see his big smile! Thank you for fond memories. May he rest in peace and love. Daphne, Christa and Jerriann
Jerriann Manze (nee Loose)
Friend
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results