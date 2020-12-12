Charles L. Hursen

March 02, 1935- December 09, 2020

Chuck L. Hursen, age 85, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 2, 1935 to the late James L. and Gertrude Steinsdoerfer Hursen.

Chuck was a retired account's executive in the advertising field working for various corporations. He also was a Tip Staffer for Judge Wesley Oler in Cumberland County. Chuck was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a graduate of Duquesne University Class of 1958.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Cavanaugh Hursen, son, Neil J. Hursen, Carlisle, two daughters; Sheila M. Miller (husband Christopher), Erin L Adams (Keith), both of Carlisle, his brother, Michael D. Hursen, Providence, RI, his four loving grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jeremy Adams, and Aaron and Patrick Miller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Dr. Carlisle. PA. Celebrant will be the Rev. Tiburtius A. Raja. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a walk-through viewing on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church,152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or to the Alzheimer Dementia Research https://www.alz.org/research.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, Carlisle, PA 17013.

