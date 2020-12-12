Menu
Charles L. Hursen
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Charles L. Hursen

March 02, 1935- December 09, 2020

Chuck L. Hursen, age 85, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 2, 1935 to the late James L. and Gertrude Steinsdoerfer Hursen.

Chuck was a retired account's executive in the advertising field working for various corporations. He also was a Tip Staffer for Judge Wesley Oler in Cumberland County. Chuck was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a graduate of Duquesne University Class of 1958.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Cavanaugh Hursen, son, Neil J. Hursen, Carlisle, two daughters; Sheila M. Miller (husband Christopher), Erin L Adams (Keith), both of Carlisle, his brother, Michael D. Hursen, Providence, RI, his four loving grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jeremy Adams, and Aaron and Patrick Miller.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Dr. Carlisle. PA. Celebrant will be the Rev. Tiburtius A. Raja. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a walk-through viewing on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church,152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or to the Alzheimer Dementia Research https://www.alz.org/research.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chuck Hursen 1956 - Photograph in my grandmother Hursen's photo album
Kathleen Hursen McIntyre
Family
January 29, 2022
Hello, I only now have seen this notice and offer my much belated condolences for the loss of Charles Hursen. 2020 has been a most difficult year. My Father is Thomas F. Hursen Sr. (91 1/2 years) living in Glenshaw, PA. I have been working on my Father's family memories and have visited with him the place of his Uncle James and Aunt Gertrude and their parents final resting place. I would like, if you are willing, to communicate with me to learn of Charles and his family. I am reaching out to share with you mine and offer friendship. My warmest regards to you and your entire family and I sincerely hope this message does not cause any disturbance. Kathy ([email protected])
Kathleen Hursen McIntyre
January 21, 2022
Joan, so sorry to hear of Chucks passing. I wish you and your family peace. Stay well.
Toni Cannon
December 12, 2020
Patrick Hursen
December 12, 2020
I was so surprised to hear about Chuck. You are in my prayers. If you need to talk to someone after things quiet, I am always available. Certainly understand what you are going through.
Mary Aungst
December 12, 2020
