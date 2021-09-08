Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles E. Miller
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Charles E. Miller

December 17, 1928- September 05, 2021

Charles Edward Miller, 92, of Carlisle passed away peacefully Sunday September 5, 2021 in his home.

He was born December 17, 1928 in Newville PA.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 66 years June Fry Miller. He had served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Amtrak, after working 42 years for the railroad.

He was a member of West Hill United Methodist Church, the Newville American Legion, the Railroad Union Maintenance and Ways. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter Kathy M. Sullivan and her husband David, and one son Lynn R. Miller; two grandchildren Colin Sullivan, and Rachel Sullivan, and one niece Patsy Line.

He was preceded in death by his brother John Greegor.

A graveside service will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at 11 AM in the Bloserville Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeffrey Cartwright officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Spring Area Food Bank P.O. Box 82, Newville, PA 17241.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bloserville Cemetery
PA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.