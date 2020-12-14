Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Our deepest sympathy to the Shover Family during this difficult time.
Kerry & Sue Hamilton
December 16, 2020
I worked along side Charlie on CNC machines till his retirement at Amsted Rail.He often spoke of VOLVO'S the only brand of car he drove his wife,family and grandchildren.May the family and friends find comfort in past memories to help them through this trying time.Terry N.