Charles Leon Shover Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA
Charles Leon Shover, Jr., 69, of Carlisle, died Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Service
Private
PA
Funeral services provided by:
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to the Shover Family during this difficult time.
Kerry & Sue Hamilton
December 16, 2020
I worked along side Charlie on CNC machines till his retirement at Amsted Rail.He often spoke of VOLVO'S the only brand of car he drove his wife,family and grandchildren.May the family and friends find comfort in past memories to help them through this trying time.Terry N.
Terry Newman
December 16, 2020
