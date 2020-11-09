Menu
Search
Menu
Cumberlink Sentinel
Cumberlink Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlotte Ruth Casto
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1939
DIED
November 6, 2020
Charlotte Ruth Casto April 12, 1939- November 06, 2020Charlotte Ruth Casto, 81, of Carlisle, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Carlisle, PA, on April 12, 1939, to the late C. Lloyd and Bertha M. Hess Ryder. She was married to the love of her life, Dale Casto, for 34 years until he passed on May 16, 1991.
She loved God with all of her heart. Family, friends, and her church family meant the most to her. Ruth was a very faithful member of the Hickorytown United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She sang in the choir and used her musical talents to play the piano for her church.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 146 South York Road, Dillsburg, PA, with the Rev. Zachary G. Wilt officiating. Interment will be in the Letort Cemetery, Carlisle, PA. There will be a walk-through viewing on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA, with social distancing in place and at the church on Friday, from noon till time of services. As mandated by Governor Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted. You may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow your entrance.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to the Hickorytown United Methodist Church,1510 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA, 17015
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
To sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Nov
13
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Church of God
146 South York Road, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Church of God
146 South York Road, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.