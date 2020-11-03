Christian E. Metzger

June 22, 1934- October 23, 2020

Christian E. Metzger, 86, of Newville passed away Friday October 23, 2020 in his home.

He was born June 22, 1934 in Harrisburg, the son of William H. and Sarah Mowery Metzger.

He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Adams Metzger.

He had proudly served in the US Army, and had retired from Carlisle Tire and Rubber where he had been a general foreman.

He was a member of Doubling Gap First Church of God, where he served as a Deacon, the Gobin National Guard, and served at the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Cumberland County. He belonged to Whirl Away Square Dance Club in Carlisle, and loved camping and spent 8 years RVing full time.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Craig Metzger and his wife Wendy of Gardners, and Brian Metzger and wife Teresa of Carlisle, three grandchildren Wesley Metzger of

Boiling Springs, Andrew Metzger of Denver, CO, and Cristen Metzger of Gardners; and one brother Allen Metzger of Marysville.

He was preceded in death by four brothers.

A memorial service will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11 AM in the Doubling Gap Church of God with Pastor Donald Snyder officiating. Military Honors provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Cumberland County 150 Fairview Dr. Carlilse, PA 17013, Doubling Gap First Church of God 50 McCrea Rd. Newville, PA 17241 or Heartland Hospice 1200 Walnut Bottom Road #302 Carlisle, PA 17015.