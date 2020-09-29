Christopher Stephen Ritter

June 17, 1959 - July 19, 2020

Christopher Stephen Ritter, 61, originally of Carlisle, PA, passed away Sunday, July 19th at UPMC Altoona. After suffering a heart attack, he was given a hero's honor walk in the hospital as he was able to donate his organs as a final gift and act of kindness.

Chris was born in Carlisle PA to Barbara (Burket) Ritter and Nicholas Ritter. He recently moved to Altoona to be closer to his daughter, son-in law, and grandson. He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1977, and he also graduated from Shippensburg University in 2015.

Chris was well known throughout the local music scene. Music was always a part of his life, from his record collection to the bands that he was a part of. Those who knew him knew Chris as a man always willing to lend a hand, to reach out and help others, and as someone always ready to share a laugh. He liked fantasy and sci-fi, and he also enjoyed writing and photography. He had a loving, artistic soul that will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Chris is survived by many friends and family members who will dearly miss his smile and quick wit.

Chris will be laid to rest alongside his beloved mother on Friday, October 2nd, at a private ceremony at Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle. Following the burial, there will be a memorial concert in his honor, held at Midway from 7-11 p.m., featuring Argyle Bananas and 1440, where all are welcome to attend (all will be following COVID-19 safety protocols). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Christopher Ritter's name to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery & Education.