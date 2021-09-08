Chrystal L. Coyle-Garland

September 26, 1957- September 05, 2021

Chrystal L. Coyle-Garland, 63, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday September 5, 2021. She was born on September 26, 1957, in Carlisle and is the daughter of Glae (Reeder) Coyle of Carlisle and the late Robert S. Coyle. Chris graduated from Carlisle High School in 1975 and worked many years in the banking business, first at the former Farmers Trust Co. and later at Orrstown Bank. She retired as office manager at Gilbert's Professional Pest Control. During the years her sons were growing she worked as a teacher's aide at the Plainfield Elementary School. In addition to her mother, Chris is survived by her husband Bill, two sons, Chad Gayman and Jordan Gayman (Felicia), brother Robert Coyle (Kay), niece Courtney Golden (Shane) and nephew Rob Coyle. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Ava Gayman, Cooper Gayman and Izzy Bowers and several aunts and cousins and her Shihtzu puppy Rosie. Chris loved spending time at the Delaware beaches especially Rehoboth and Bethany beaches and their vacations to their condo in North Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed their many trips to the Teton mountains and Jackson Hole Wyoming. Her greatest love was raising her boys and taking care of her grandchildren. Chris enjoyed cooking, decorating her home for the holidays and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered for her big smile her generosity and warm personality. Burial will be private and the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd., #302, Carlisle, Pa. 17015. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.