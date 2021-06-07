Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cletus L. Wise Jr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Cletus L. Wise, Jr.

August 10, 1960- May 31, 2021

1SG(RET) Cletus L. Wise, Jr., 60, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Cletus was born on August 10, 1960, to Cletus L. Wise, Sr., and the late H. Charmaine (Reeder) Wise.

He was a 1979 Graduate of Boiling Springs High School where he was a wrestler and was in the band. He also attended Barnitz United Methodist Church with his family. After graduation Cletus joined the Army where he served 23 years, including time in Kuwait and Iraq. He was awarded the Bronze Star as well as many other medals. Cletus retired at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and then a few years ago returned to Pennsylvania.

Cletus enjoyed fishing, Nascar Racing and Steelers football.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sister Jodie K. Wise Fuller (Gregory), Ickesburg, and two brothers, Scott A. Wise, (Colleen) of Carlisle and Steven L. Wise, (Shelly) of Shippensburg and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service at 6:30PM on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Barnitz United Methodist Church, 23 Church Ln, Carlisle, PA 17013 with the Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:00PM until service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Barnitz United Methodist Church
23 Church Ln, Carlisle, PA
Jun
10
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Barnitz United Methodist Church
23 Church Ln, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Received word earlier this week on the passing of Cletus. He was great soldier & leader of men. Cletus & I worked together about 5 years here at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. Besides work we also played golf & cards together. He will be missed by those that knew him.
SFC (RET) Michael Guerra
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results