Carlisle Sentinel
Clifford E. Miller Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Clifford E. Miller, Sr.

August 28, 1929- June 19, 2021

Clifford E. Miller, Sr., 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services in Carlisle. He was born on August 28, 1929 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Emerson N. and Ethel G. (Brown) Miller. Cliff was a longtime farmer in North Middleton Twp. After retiring from farming, Cliff began working for North Middleton Twp. and retired with more than 15 years of service. He enjoyed working, farming and his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Freda A. (Wickard) Miller, two daughters, Vonnie (husband Albert) Barrick of Newville and Alice (husband Gary) Hunt of Boiling Springs, one son Clifford E. Miller, Jr. of Gardners, two brothers, Jim and Cloyd Miller, three sisters, Ruth Morrison, Thelma Calwell and Pamela Monismith, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law Sharon Miller, two sisters, Dorothy Wagel and Deloris Schrader and one brother Richard Miller. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Adam Sewell officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Cliff´s death. I worked with him at North Middleton Township for many, many years. He always was a ray of sunshine in my day and always had a smile on his face. He was a good man and a very exemplary employee. Ever since I retired, I´ve missed seeing my friend. Peace to you, Cliff!
Deb Stought
Work
June 23, 2021
