Corrine Ann Wickard
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Corrine Ann Wickard

December 29, 1958- December 13, 2021

Corrine "Cory" Ann Wickard, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 29, 1958, in Berwick and was a daughter of the late John and Sandra (Sorber) Howard. Corrine earned her GED. She worked for several local companies including the former Pomeroy's Dept. Store, Educare, Claremont Nursing Home and Ross Distribution. Corrine was a loving homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her animals and gardens. She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years Danny D. Wickard, one brother Brent Le Forte of Carlisle, sister Wendy Kramer of Gardners, two grandsons, Logan Le Forte and Kingston Prosper, one granddaughter Lillyauna Prosper and one nephew Ethan Kramer. Corrine was preceded in death by one son Chad Le Forte and one brother Jamie Howard. A viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Burial will be in Opossum Hill Union Church Cemetery. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
1:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
