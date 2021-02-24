Cynthia R. Smallen

June 14, 1949- February 21, 2021

Cynthia R. Smallen, 71, of Hummelstown passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Born June 14, 1949 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Josephine (Murtorff) Laird.

A retired Licensed Practical Nurse, she worked for nursing homes in Florida and Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School in 1968 and Seminole Community College in Sanford, Florida in 1978. A former member of the Col. Arthur Erwin Chapter of DAR in Deland, Florida, Cindy loved classic music and animals, especially dogs. She also loved to travel around the country, to the seashore and Broadway plays, and to Bermuda. Cindy enjoyed reading books on history and culture and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her companion Kenneth W. Shafer, Sr. of Hummelstown; brother Ronald M., husband of Janet Laird of Wellsville; nephews Jeremy S. Laird, Kurtis H. Laird, and Grant A. Laird; one great nephew; three great nieces; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gardners.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 20 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA 17013 or Bethesda Mission, PO Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105. Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com