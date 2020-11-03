Daniel George Barney

June 24, 1939- October 30, 2020

Daniel "Dan" G. Barney, age 81 of Carlisle, died Friday October 30, 2020 at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. He was born in East Chicago, IL to the late George and Evelyn Barney.

Dan graduated from West Point in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years, including overseas tours in France, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Korea, and Germany. After retiring and returning to the USA in 1997, he and his wife retired to Carlisle, where he served on the board of the Carlisle Theater for 6 years, the Carlisle Planning Commission for 8 years, and volunteered as a tax preparer at Carlisle Barracks for 16 years. He was a member of St John's Episcopal Church.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Pamela K. Barney; son, Scott M. Barney (partner, Joe Pelletier) of Amador City, CA; daughter, Elizabeth O. Barney of Wexford, PA; brother, Doug Barney and sister, Sandra Buchanan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexandra, Cassandra, and Azaria.

At Dan's request, there will be no viewing. He will be interred at USMA West Point Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

