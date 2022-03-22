Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Daniel C. Lee
Boiling Springs High School
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carlisle Church of Christ
Daniel C. Lee

September 20, 1992- March 09, 2022

Daniel C. Lee, 29, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg.

He was born September 20, 1992, in Berrien Center, MI to Kevin M. and Darla K. (Gleespen) Lee who currently reside in Carlisle.

Daniel was a 2011 graduate of Boiling Springs High School and later earned a bachelor's degree at Shippensburg University. He was currently employed by Member's 1st Federal Credit Union as a Software Engineer. Daniel was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of Carlisle Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon. Daniel was passionate about music; he played the guitar and was a song leader at his church. He enjoyed golfing, cooking for friends and family, and cars, especially Ford Mustangs. Daniel was a wonderful husband and father to his wife and his daughter.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Rebecca Lee of Boiling Springs; his daughter, Adalynn Lee; one brother, Michael Lee of Towson, MD; one sister, Olivia Lee of Carlisle; and his maternal grandmother, Carol Gleespen of Marion, OH. Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Daniel Gleespen, and his paternal grandparents, Claren and Evelyn Lee.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Carlisle Church of Christ, 971 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Church of Christ, 971 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17015.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2022.
