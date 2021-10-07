Menu
Darlene M. McNaughton
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Darlene M. McNaughton

July 15, 1942- October 04, 2021

Darlene M. (Hill) McNaughton, 79, died on October 4, 2021, at UPMC West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on July 15, 1942, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Mervin and Mary (Lambert) Hill, Sr. Darlene was a 1960 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Darlene enjoyed traveling and visiting National Parks, playing the piano and trying to play the harmonica. She also enjoyed camping, playing scrabble and taking drives on back country roads and waving to strangers as she passed by. She and her husband attended Bethel Assembly of God Church in Carlisle for many years before going to Newville Assembly of God Church. She was a Missionettes leader, children's church teacher, camp counselor, Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout troop leader and Boy Scout troop leader. Darlene is survived by her husband of 51 years, William R. McNaughton of Carlisle, one son, Gregory McNaughton (Beth) of Carlisle, one daughter Elayne McNaughton, of Stevensville, MT, three grandsons, Joshua Jones of Chambersburg, Scott Jones of York, and Clayton Jones of Stevensville, two brothers, Gary Hill of Gardeners and Mervin Hill, Jr. of Mechanicsburg and one sister Linda Sloop of Carlisle. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Anthony DeRosa officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Garden, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Viewing
12:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Oct
11
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Skip & Fran Barbour
Other
October 8, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Darlene´s passing. She was a friend of our family and a friend to my sister Pat (Burgard) Fetter. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family! Jean (Burgard) Baish
Jean (Burgard) Baish
October 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Darlene's passing. Please extend our symphany to your mother and the whole family.
SALLY n Charlie Runciman
Friend
October 6, 2021
Marian and I are saddened to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with you as you process this sudden grief. May our Lord comfort you.
Daniel Mikesell
Friend
October 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy for you lost
CARMEN WINTERS
October 6, 2021
