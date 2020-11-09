Darlene W. McCready July 12, 1941- November 06, 2020Darlene W. McCready, age 79, of Newville died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Newville, PA on July 12, 1941 to the late Ernest L. and Mary Barrick Wolf and was preceded in death by her son, Kevin C. McCready.
Darlene retired as the secretary for the Newville Elementary School after 38 years of service. She was noted to be the "The Avon Lady of Newville". Darlene was an active member of the Center Evangelical Lutheran Church in Newville where she was the church secretary, member of the choir and took care of the church bulletins and church calendar and rarely missed a Sunday service. Darlene enjoyed her daily walks, baking, cooking and she and her husband bowled in a couple's league. But most of all she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William McCready, Jr. of Newville, her daughter, Kelly R. Lehman (husband Lee) of Newville, 4 granchildren, Ericka Zimmerman, Erin Gipe, Glenn Baer II, Zebulin Lehman, her 6 great grandchildren, her sister in law, Beatrice Heckert, and a foster brother in law, John Palm and his two children, Johnna and Jeffrey. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hurley.
Funeral services will be held privately at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with her pastor the Rev. Brenda Kiser officiating. There will be a walk-through viewing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM with a private service for her family at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville, PA. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Darlene's name be made to her church, Center Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1498 Center Road, Newville, PA 17241.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2020.