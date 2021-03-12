Menu
Dashiell Connor Glace
Cumberland Valley High School

Dashiell Connor Glace

November 30, 1982 – March 1, 2021

On March 1, 2021 Dashiell Connor Glace (November 30, 1982, Harrisburg, PA) passed away at his residence in Lakewood, Colorado. He was the son of John and Jody Glace of Mechanicsburg, PA. He is pre-deceased by his mother Jody, his step-mother Judy Stumpf, his paternal grandparents Ivan (Jack) Glace and Carolyn Glace of Carlisle, PA, his maternal grandparents Richard and Helen Zellers and maternal step grandfather Chris Walk of Palmyra, PA.

Dash was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and Harrisburg Community College. He was honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz on two tours to the Persian Gulf. He had many, many friends throughout the United States especially his cousin Keely Stumpf who was born the same hour and same day as he was. He loved reading, hiking and arguing.

He is survived by his father, his sister Moira (John White) and his beloved niece Ronan Octavia White of New Orleans, his uncle Thom Glace (Mary) of Mechanicsburg, PA, his uncle Scott Zellers (Jane) of Mount Gretna, his aunt Corinne Glace Rost (David) of Williamsville, New York and cousins Jessica Grasso (Chris Grasso), Alex Rost and Corey Rost of the Williamsville area.

Dash will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where his grandfather and grandmother rest. The ceremony due to COVID restrictions will be private. Any donations should be directed in Dash's name to the Cumberland County Library System.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2021.
I found your D&D character sheets man! What a trip. Love you forever.
Mikey
Friend
September 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of Dash’s family and friends. Both my husband and I served on the Nimitz with Dash- he was always ready to lend a hand at work or recommend places to go and things to do in San Diego. His humor and whit made many dull days at sea brighter.
Southern Glover
Served In Military Together
June 3, 2021
Mr. Glace, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your son. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Silcox
Friend
April 7, 2021
John,

I was so sorry to learn of Dash’s passing. He was such a wonderful young man, and I know that the two of you were as close as could be. When he was younger, you used to bring him to the courthouse for conciliation conferences, and I always enjoyed talking to him before and after the conferences. He was very intelligent, but most of all it was just a real pleasure to speak with him. You always kept me posted on how he was doing, and the love and pride that you felt for him was always so evident. Most of all, whenever you spoke of him it always included a lot of laughter and joy. Please know that you will be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us.
Mark Silliker
Friend
March 19, 2021
My deepest and most sincere condolences are being sent to Dash's Dad, sister and all family and friends. I had the pleasure of knowing Dash through my son, Philip. Dash was a very good man with a good heart. When I first met him I was struck by his charisma and wit.
I know his memory will live on in all that knew and loved him.
One moment can change a day....one day can change a life....one life can change the world.
Joyce Shellem
Friend
March 16, 2021
John, my deepest condolences. I cannot begin to understand what you are going through. Just know that anything I can do, I will. Dash was a fine man and a fellow Sailor and my thoughts and memories of him will remain strong. As a as member of the Memorial Committee at the Indiantpwn Gap National Cemetery I am there regularly and will visit when I am there. It will be an honor.
Allen Welch
Friend
March 16, 2021
John, I'm at a loss for words. I remember Dash at the nursing home where he worked with me. So long ago. So sorry for your loss. What a great person he was, made me laugh many times. Great smile!
shirley conrad
Friend
March 15, 2021
I can't believe this.. So sad, I heard from Deb Butler in Oregon and she told me Dash passed away. I remember when he worked with me back in the day at the nursing home. So sorry for your loss, my heart go out to you. Shirley Conrad
shirley conrad
Friend
March 15, 2021
John, we are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of Dash. Please know that we care about you and are thinking about you at such a tragic time. I never had the pleasure of meeting Dash but everyone I have spoken to that did know him say he was a wonderful person. Please reach out to me if there is anything I can possibly do to help you through this difficult time. Your friend Jim
Jim & Joanne Adkins
March 14, 2021
John, We are saddened to hear of the death of your son. We want to express our condolences to you and your family. Neighbor
Jean Giesswein
March 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Ster
Friend
March 13, 2021
Dash, you were a wonderful host at a CV reunion at your Dad´s house. You were so kind and such a gentleman. May you Rest In Peace. Condolences to your Dad, Sister and the rest of your family.
Nancy K. Shutt
March 13, 2021
Our heart goes out to his family. Harry, Teresa, and sheila wish that you all find comfort in knowing he still has a future.
Tlv repair and towing inc
Friend
March 11, 2021
Dash was one of the all time greatest people I've ever met. He was loud, caring, funny, and an individual. He helped me in ways he could have never understood. One of my greatest regrets will always be that I never got to thank him for being such a vital part of of my life, even if it was for a short time.
N.
Friend
March 11, 2021
Antenna Products Corporation
March 11, 2021
I never met, nor knew this young man, but he was a Brother in Arms and fellow sailor. Fair Seas and Following Winds. May you rest in peace.
RH
March 11, 2021
I'm so honored to have met Dash. He truly was a great loyal friend, that treated his friends as family. You will always hold a special place in my heart. I await the day when I meet back up with you in heaven so we can enjoy eating Chinese food while rocking out to the Ramones once again. You are missed and the world is little dimmer without you...
Your friend always,
Angie
Angela Barkowsky
Friend
March 11, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michael Ster
Friend
March 10, 2021
John,
So very sorry for your deep loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Robin Ronemus-Shuler
Friend
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results