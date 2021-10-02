Daune M. Evans

September 06, 1947- September 29, 2021

Daune M. Evans died peacefully surrounded by her family at UPMC Carlisle on September 29, 2021.

She attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Rev. Debbie Brumbaugh will be officiating Daune's service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. The family will have a private burial at their convenience at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.

