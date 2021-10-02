Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daune M. Evans
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Daune M. Evans

September 06, 1947- September 29, 2021

Daune M. Evans died peacefully surrounded by her family at UPMC Carlisle on September 29, 2021.

She attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Rev. Debbie Brumbaugh will be officiating Daune's service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. The family will have a private burial at their convenience at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Service
10:30a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Oct
5
Service
10:30a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.