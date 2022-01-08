Menu
Dauvey Jay Hoffman
Dauvey Jay Hoffman

June 02, 1948- November 19, 2021

Dauvey Jay Hoffman, 73, of Camp Hill and formerly of Altoona and Shamokin, Pennsylvania died Friday November 19, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore hospital. Born June 2, 1948, she is preceded in death by her parents, Peggy L. and William A. Stank.

Dauvey was a 1966 graduate of Shamokin Area High School and later earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in Social Science and Public Administration from The Pennsylvania State University. She retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary, Department of Aging, followed by leadership in public health-focused managed care organizations prior to, most recently, spending several years as an independent real estate professional. For many years she served on committees and boards of several notable local human service-oriented nonprofits, including ParentWorks, Inc., Family Services of Central PA, and Pressley Ridge; and was a past president of the Susquehanna Ski & Snowboard Club, receiving recognition for her exemplary contribution and dedication to the club with its distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. She was also an excitable Penn State Football fan, as well as, the Stank family's ever-present-be-there-for-everything-and-everyone smile and light. And, she made a mean tortellini pasta salad!

A loving single mother, Dauvey is survived by her son Keith, grandson Brandon, granddaughter Cassie Fane (Edward), great grandsons Jackson and Parker, step granddaughters Ashley and Cheyenne Stepler, her one time companion and dear friend, Bryce Wharton, 6 siblings: Betsie Laskoski (Richard), Michael Stank (Margaret Moore), Bruce Stank (Judy), Christopher Stank (Cathy), Scott Stank (Mary Elizabeth), and Lauryn Wicks (Robert); and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends, including her cherished Wednesday/Thursday lunch and dinner crews, her Goldsboro "River Rats", and her very special longtime friends affectionately known as the "Esthers". All, who loved her well.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Dauvey's life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Buhrig's Gathering Place, 25 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, (717) 766-3421, and will include an option for virtual gathering. There is no interment, a private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dauvey's name to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road., Harrisburg, PA 17109 or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2022.
My sympathy to the family. Dauvey and I worked together at Jack Gaughen and then at Howard Hanna, she was a very caring person and did an excellent job for her clients and peers. Rest in Peace Dauvey, heaven gained a beautiful angel.
Jodi Diego
Work
January 10, 2022
I remember Dauvey at all the Stank family gatherings. She was a wonderful person and loving mother and friend to so many people. I am very sorry for your loss.
Patty Bowen
Friend
January 8, 2022
