David E. Baker

March 18, 1950 – March 24, 2021

On Wednesday March 24, 2021 David Baker loving husband and father passed away at age 71. He was born on March 18, 1950 in Carlisle PA to Nan and Edward Baker.

He served honorably in the Navy from 1968-1985 achieving the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. His MOS was Aviation Electrician Mate. Retired from the Navy Depo in Mechanicsburg PA.

David is survived by his wife Judy, one brother Edward and two sisters Nancy and Izzy.

Four daughters: Lynn, Kristie, Tiffany and Jamie. He also has six grandchildren T.J, Corey, Ashley, Devin, Kennedy and Kamryn.