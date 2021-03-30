Menu
David E. Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

David E. Baker

March 18, 1950 – March 24, 2021

On Wednesday March 24, 2021 David Baker loving husband and father passed away at age 71. He was born on March 18, 1950 in Carlisle PA to Nan and Edward Baker.

He served honorably in the Navy from 1968-1985 achieving the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. His MOS was Aviation Electrician Mate. Retired from the Navy Depo in Mechanicsburg PA.

David is survived by his wife Judy, one brother Edward and two sisters Nancy and Izzy.

Four daughters: Lynn, Kristie, Tiffany and Jamie. He also has six grandchildren T.J, Corey, Ashley, Devin, Kennedy and Kamryn.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm really going to miss Dave. Especially at our class breakfasts. Rest in peace my friend!
Becky Gatten
March 31, 2021
