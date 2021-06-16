Menu
David W. Bryant
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

David W. Bryant

September 06, 1941- June 14, 2021

Dr. David W. Bryant MD, age 79 of Carlisle died on Monday, June 14 2021 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Washington, PA to the late Willard H. and V. Lucille Hagerson Bryant and was the widower of H. Marlene Courson Bryant who died in 2015 after 53 years of marriage.

Dr. Bryant retired from the Belvedere Medical Center Surgical Associates. He also had practiced with his son Shaun at the Bryant General Surgery here in Carlisle. He was a graduate of the Temple School of Medicine and served his residency at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during and after the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons.

He is survived by his daughter, Paige A. Bryant-Sweeder (husband Charles) Carlisle, three sons, Dr. D. Shaun Bryant (wife Carrie) Fayetteville, PA, Colin W. Bryant (wife Nancy) Elizabethtown, PA, Dr. D. Patrick Bryant (wife Ruth) Asheville, NC His two brothers, James E. Bryant (wife Betty Jane) Frederick, MD, Stephen P. Bryant (wife Betsy) Myrtle Beach, SC and his nine loving grandchildren and his great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Tennannt.

As per Dr. Bryant's personnel wishes funeral services and viewing will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Burial will take place in Waggoner's United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Sarah Todd and to Dr. Lester Himmelreich and Dr. David Dell for their compassionate care they provided to their loving father.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Dr. Bryant's name be made to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home 1000 W. South St. Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I also had the pleasure of working with Dr.Bryant many years ago at the old Carlise Hospital. He was a good doctor and a very nice man. My condolences to his family.
Sharon Galbraith
June 17, 2021
I worked as an RN and had the pleasure of working with Dr. Bryant. He was a skilled professional and a compassionate, kind, wonderful person. Prayers and condolences to the family. RIP.
Darlene Elash
Work
June 17, 2021
"Doc" literally saved my husband´s life. He was a kind mentor to my son, sharing his passion for the game of golf. I will remember him always as a compassionate man who shared his faith with those around him. Prayers for all!
Kerry W
June 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dr. Bryant's passing. I had the pleasure of caring for his surgical patients at Carlisle Hospital for many years. He was a skilled surgeon and a very kind and caring professional. He definitely has earned his angel wings..... soar high Dr. Bryant! You will be missed!
Vickie Cramer Showers
Work
June 16, 2021
I worked with Dr. Bryant at Carlisle Hospital. he was indeed a very special person. Week end we had a couple traveling and the gentleman had to have emergency surgery. The following day he was to be discharged. Transportation was a problem since the wife did not drive. Dr. Bryant took the patient to the hotel where he, Dr. Bryant had arranged for the wife to stay. The following day Dr. Bryant went to the hotel for a follow up visit. Such compassion is rare.
Rena Mattern
June 16, 2021
I worked as an RN at Carlisle Hospital with Dr Bryant. He was one of the best surgeons that we had. He was excellent at what he did. He always had the utmost respect for the nursing staff. He treated his patients with compassion, dignity and respect. The world is a better place because of him. RIP Dr Bryant.
Bobbie Bailey
Work
June 16, 2021
My condolences to the family. He was a wonderful person and great surgeon. He will be missed my many. RIP Dr Bryant
Lora
Other
June 16, 2021
