David W. Bryant

September 06, 1941- June 14, 2021

Dr. David W. Bryant MD, age 79 of Carlisle died on Monday, June 14 2021 at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Washington, PA to the late Willard H. and V. Lucille Hagerson Bryant and was the widower of H. Marlene Courson Bryant who died in 2015 after 53 years of marriage.

Dr. Bryant retired from the Belvedere Medical Center Surgical Associates. He also had practiced with his son Shaun at the Bryant General Surgery here in Carlisle. He was a graduate of the Temple School of Medicine and served his residency at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during and after the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American College of Surgeons.

He is survived by his daughter, Paige A. Bryant-Sweeder (husband Charles) Carlisle, three sons, Dr. D. Shaun Bryant (wife Carrie) Fayetteville, PA, Colin W. Bryant (wife Nancy) Elizabethtown, PA, Dr. D. Patrick Bryant (wife Ruth) Asheville, NC His two brothers, James E. Bryant (wife Betty Jane) Frederick, MD, Stephen P. Bryant (wife Betsy) Myrtle Beach, SC and his nine loving grandchildren and his great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Tennannt.

As per Dr. Bryant's personnel wishes funeral services and viewing will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Burial will take place in Waggoner's United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Sarah Todd and to Dr. Lester Himmelreich and Dr. David Dell for their compassionate care they provided to their loving father.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Dr. Bryant's name be made to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home 1000 W. South St. Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.