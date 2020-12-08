Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Ker Ditenhafer
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

David Ker Ditenhafer

January 03, 1942- December 07, 2020

David Ker Ditenhafer, 78, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born January 3, 1942 in Carlisle and was a son of the late William Harrison Ditenhafer and Louise (Ker) Ditenhafer. Dave graduated in 1959 from Carlisle High School and earned a BA in History and English from Dickinson College in 1964. While at Dickinson he played football, basketball, volleyball and particularly distinguished himself in baseball, serving as team captain. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. During his successful 38-year career with Sprint/United Telephone Company, Dave won many awards and was recognized for his loyal and conscientious service. He excelled in sales, being the President's Club winner in both 1981 and 1982. Dave prided himself in his professional writing of proposals and always put in the hours necessary to see every aspect of the job done properly. He served in the US Army and National Guard. He was a 66-year member of Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle. As a life member of the Carlisle Elks, he enjoyed serving on the scholarship committee. He was also a member of the Mechanicsburg Club. Dave had many different interests, was an avid reader, and was a wealth of knowledge. After graduating from high school, he spent the next couple summers traveling throughout the United States. He visited 48 states and loved visiting state parks. He was an accomplished photographer and woodworker, but his greatest passion was sports. He was not only a great athlete and fan, but also a fondly remembered youth sports coach. He could always be seen at any Carlisle sporting event. He volunteered many hours for the Carlisle athletic programs. He always looked forward to hunting, fishing, and golfing outings with his friends. Pine Grove, where he spent much of his youth and weekends in adulthood, held a special place in his heart. He had many friends. People who knew him well say he was one of the good guys. He wanted to be remembered as a good man and good friend. He is survived by his very much loved and loving wife of 49 years Elizabeth (Mataldi) Ditenhafer, one daughter Barbara Ker (Greg Casseus) Ditenhafer of Brooklyn, NY, one son David James (Carrie Gatto) Ditenhafer of Carlisle, one brother William H. (JoEllen) Ditenhafer of North Andover, MA, two sisters, Molly (Norman) Fortney of Carlisle, Jane Mackey of Mt. Holly Springs, one grandson Sebastian Ditenhafer Casseus of Brooklyn, and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by one brother-in-law Barry Mackey. One of Dave's greatest blessings was being able to spend the last nine months of his life with his beloved grandson and children at his side. Due to current restrictions, private services will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Jeff Gibelius and Rev. John L. Larson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Churchtown. Memorial contributions may be made to his church at 528 Garland Dr, Carlisle, PA or to Project Share, 5 N. Orange St, Suite 4, Carlisle, PA 17013 . Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
David we bring back Memories of you so often, remembering the many Basketball Games you were cheering the Teams on. We keep your family in our Prayers. May David's "Memory Be Eternal"
Arlene L. Barber
Friend
December 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss and sad that we are not there to celebrate a life well lived. Xoxo
Joe and Rita Dettorre
December 11, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathy to Liz, Barbie, DJ & the Ditenhafer family. Dave was a truly good & respected friend. Dave was one of the good guys everybody liked. My fond memories of Dave go back to when we were kids with youth sports, cub scouts, on through high school, Pine Grove & beyond. Even though Micki & I moved away from Carlisle in "72" we kept the memories going sharing many happy events with Liz & Dave. He will be missed!
Micki & Denny Ryder
December 9, 2020
We offer our deepest sympathies to the Ditenhafer Family. We met Dave and Liz through our Brother-In-Law and Sister. Darlene and Larry Black. Larry is one of the Good Guys. We enjoyed Carlisle sporting events with Dave. May David's "Memory Be Eternal"
Arlene and Peter Barber Jr.
December 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the entire Ditenhafer family at this very sad time. I worked with Dave for many years at the Telephone Company, and I can say, without hesitation, that he was one of the best people I have ever known. He could always bring a smile to the faces of those around him. He truly was one of the good guys!! My prayers are with you all. Rest in Peace, Dave. You will be missed by many.
Laurie Brant
December 8, 2020
I always enjoyed playing golf with Dave. A good friend, always. God Bless
Ron Sharp
December 8, 2020
I enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and especially golf with Dave over the past 45 years. We enjoyed so many competitive moments of friendship and laughter on the courts and courses. Dave always encouraged his friends when we missed a shot or muddled a putt, and it was easy to return his kindness when he needed uplifted. My wife, Ellen, and I send deepest sympathies to Liz, Barbie, DJ, Greg, and Sebbie. Dave´s model of sincere friendship is a great gift he passes along to all of us. Love, Ellen and Allen Shank
Allen Shank
December 8, 2020
Well, I guess when I saw you sitting outside your home a month or so ago, and stopped to say "Hi",......there was a reason. I'm so glad I did. Rest in Peace, my friend.
Wendy Blacksmith
December 8, 2020
Fond memories of Dave in our high school years and later when he sold us our phone system at the new Carlisle Holiday Inn. Dave was a good and loyal friend who will be greatly missed.
Bill Hooke
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results