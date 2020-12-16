Menu
David Wayne Garner
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

David Wayne Garner

April 30, 1941- December 11, 2020

David Wayne Garner, 79, of Newville, PA passed away December 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 30, 1941 in Cumberland County to the late Charles and Edith (Walters) Garner.

David worked as a truck driver and was a WIOO, Inc. radio host on Sunday mornings for 25 years. He traveled to various churches, nursing homes and prisons with Pastor Wayne Wheeler to offer ministering and sing gospels.

Surviving are his loving wife, Janet (Killinger) Garner of Newville; children, Rusty Garner, Stacey Gutshall and Sheree Hopkins, all of Mechanicsburg; stepchildren, Sam Neidigh, Anita Neidigh, Sherry Etter-Hare and Donna Barclay; four grandchildren; and siblings, Jim and Rodney Garner. Also surviving are numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Rodger, Charles, Ken, Wilmer and Darlene Garner, Christine Bupp and Betty Arnesburger.

Services will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Midway Pentecostal Church, 31 Heisers Lane, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Pastor Wayne Wheeler officiating. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Midway Pentecostal Church
31 Heisers Lane, Carlisle, PA
Dec
21
Service
12:00p.m.
Midway Pentecostal Church
31 Heisers Lane, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory I will never forget you you have a special place in my heart go be with my loving husband and get your wings you both deserve them to be with the master and watch over us in god's name amen
Donna Barclay
December 20, 2020
You were a great neighbor and friend. You always knew how to make people laugh and you had a beautiful voice which im sure your up in heaven now singing to the angels. Im going to miss you my friend. My condolences to the family.
Tonya
December 19, 2020
I first met Dave thru a friend. He was working for a trucking Co. And sang in a band, quite a good singer. Then he started driving school bus and we met again. He was a happy go lucky guy. Had many friends who will miss him very much. Then started listening to his radio programs on Sundays. RIP DAVE.
Romaine & Don Lauer
Friend
December 17, 2020
Dave Garner I love and miss you much I wish you were here Love you always babe
Janet Garner
December 16, 2020
You were the best step-dad a girl could ask for your legacy of gospel music will carry on to continue winning souls for the kingdom I will always love you n you will be greatly missed til we meet again sing your heart out in heaven for Jesus
Anita Neidigh
December 16, 2020
