David DeHass Hukill

July 27, 1933- March 19, 2022

David DeHass Hukill, (88) died on March 19, 2022 at home. Born July 27, 1933 in Pittsburgh PA, he was the son of the late Charles Alfred and Olive Livingston Hukill.

He came to the Central Pennsylvania area first in 1951 to attend Dickinson College where he received his AB degree in 1955. After service in the U.S. Army; an Internship with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and completion of his Master of Letters degree at The University of Pittsburgh, he returned to the mid-state area in 1963 as Personnel and Public Relations Counselor for United Telephone System-Eastern Group.

In 1970, he joined the staff of The Dickinson School of Law as Director of Development and Alumni Relations and began law studies, earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1985 along with several of the sons and daughters of his undergraduate classmates. After a number of years in private practice in York, Dauphin and Cumberland Counties, he received an appointment as an administrative law Judge with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry's Board of Review from which he retired full-time in 2006 but worked part-time until 2010.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 59 years, Sandra Lee (Schlottman) Hukill; a daughter, Emily Colatriano (husband, David) Wayne PA; a son, Nathan DeHass Hukill Dorado Beach, PR; a granddaughter, Olivia C. Colatriano; grandsons, Milo DeHass Hukill and Lucas DeHass Hukill.

Active in professional and civic organizations, Hukill was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association; a past campaign chairman of Cumberland County United Way; an elected supervisor of Middlesex Township and a member of its Planning Commission. He served for many years as a docent for the Cumberland County Historical Society and was past-president of the Board of Directors of the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet where, upon his retirement from the board, he was voted emeritus status, only the fourth director to be so honored in the over sixty year history of the school.

David and Sandy resided for most of their married lives on their farm, in Middlesex Township, where they lovingly restored their early nineteenth century house, Stonedale Cottage, and, in the early years, scoured the area for suitable antiques to furnish it. David was the family bibliophile, but they both shared a love of horses, music, art, crafts, bridge, cooking and entertaining.

Hoffman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at the convenience of the family but friends and neighbors are invited to a celebration of life to be held at 2pm, on Saturday, March 26 at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet studio, 5 North Orange Street, Carlisle, PA 17013-2727 with a reception there immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested contributions to CPYB's Scholarship fund sent to the above address.

