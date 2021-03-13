Menu
Dawn E. Kimmel
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bermudian Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Dawn E. Kimmel

July 22, 1947- March 07, 2021

Dawn E. Kimmel, 73 of Mt. Holly Springs, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born July 22, 1947 to the late Andrew R. and Hazel M. (Potts) Washington and was the wife of the late Glenn R. Kimmel, Jr., who died in 2014.

Dawn was a 1965 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. After graduating from high School, she went to work for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and retired after 34 years of service.

Dawn is survived by a son, Lee A. Kimmel of Mt. Holly Springs; brothers, Douglas A. (Nancy) Washington of Dillsburg, Daniel D. (Kathy) Washington of Lurgan, and David D. Washington of York Springs; as well as several nieces. She was preceded in death by her son, Lennie P. Kimmel, who also died is 2014.

Dawn requested that there be no memorial services, and we will honor her wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to any reputable animal rescue of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
