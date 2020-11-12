Menu
Search
Menu
Cumberlink Sentinel
Cumberlink Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah Hamsher

Deborah Hamsher

August 1, 1944 - November 8, 2020

Deborah Hamsher, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA, entered the arms of her loving Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A tremendously loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, A. Kermit and Millicent Bower of Berwick, PA. Left behind to keep her memory alive is her devoted husband of 31 years, Robert Hamsher; children, Robin Deardorff (Tom) of State College, and Reed Bittenbender of Mechanicsburg; and stepchildren, Angie Fisler (Eric) of Mechancisburg, Brian Hamsher (Melissa) of State College, Tammy Shaw (Kevin) of Grove City, and David Hamsher (Danielle) of Mechanicsburg. In addition, Debbie is survived by her brother, William Bower of Manheim; and sister, Marsue Claybourne of Nokesville, VA. Her twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss their precious "Mimi" greatly, and carry Debbie's love and lessons with them throughout their lives.

Born August 1, 1944, in Philadelphia, Debbie lived a life devoted to guiding, teaching and caring for children in her community. Children were her life's work, and her grandchildren were her greatest delight. After serving children for decades as the Director of Saint Peter's Nursery School, she later transitioned to owning and running her own in-home daycare. She loved to bake, read (especially Amish novels), craft, travel, go to shows, and shop for bargains! Always dressed in style, Debbie enjoyed social activities and was active in her United Methodist Women's Circle and Sunday School class. Debbie was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg.

Debbie gave extravagantly of her time and was always the first to make a meal for someone in need, send an encouraging card, or add just the right accessory to make you feel like a million bucks. She was strong in her faith, and her family is comforted knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior.

"One day, you're going to hug your last hug, kiss your last kiss, and hear someone's voice for the last time. But you'll never know when the last time will be, so live everyday like it's the last time you'll be with the person you love." -- Anonymous

The family welcomes Debbie's friends and family for visitation from 10-11AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, with a service to follow at 11AM, at the First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg, 135 West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg.

For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg
135 West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Nov
13
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg
135 West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Deb we will miss sitting & talking to you after dinners at your home. It was one of ours highlights to our life. Don’t worry about Bob his Family & Friends will take care of him. Until we meet again my Friend!
Richard lehigh
Friend
November 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Going to the shows will never be the same!
Cheryl and Richard Lehigh
Friend
November 11, 2020
Sending my deepest and sincerest sympathy to Robin, Reed and all of Debbie's family. Hopefully all the wonderful and happy memories will quickly heal your broken hearts. I've thought about Deb so often over the years especially when I would made one of her delicious recipies. She was a wonderful person in so many ways. God Bless you all.
Mary Ann Scheuren
Friend
November 11, 2020
Robin & Reed,
You may not remember me but we were neighbors when your parents lived on Gettysburg Road (and I babysat you both!) My condolences to you on the passing of Debbie
Karen Palmer Kelly
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Dawn Bower
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
Aunt Deb, Thank you for the years of supporting conversations, for never casting judgement amd for loving me. I will miss you deeply.
Joe Lehr
Family
November 10, 2020