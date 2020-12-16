Della J. Cressler

June 30, 1935- December 13, 2020

Della J. Cressler, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born June 30, 1935 in Warsaw, NY to the late Lynn and Jeanette Hurlbert and was the widow of William Cressler.

Della was a graduate of Warsaw High School, NY. She worked at Cochran and Allen Hardware Store in Carlisle for many years and also worked at Lines Decorator Store in Carlisle. Della was a member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle. Other memberships included Carlisle Elks, Carlisle VFW, and the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion. Della was very gifted at crafts, painting and ceramics and she loved the beach and being in her pool.

Della is survived by her son, William (Lorie) Cressler Jr. of Mt. Holly Springs; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Aly) Cressler and Natasha Cressler; and great-grandson, Benjamin Cressler. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Cressler and sister, Shirley Roberts.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Furry Friends Network, PO Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.