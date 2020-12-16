Menu
Della Cressler
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Della J. Cressler

June 30, 1935- December 13, 2020

Della J. Cressler, 85, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. She was born June 30, 1935 in Warsaw, NY to the late Lynn and Jeanette Hurlbert and was the widow of William Cressler.

Della was a graduate of Warsaw High School, NY. She worked at Cochran and Allen Hardware Store in Carlisle for many years and also worked at Lines Decorator Store in Carlisle. Della was a member of St. Patrick Church, Carlisle. Other memberships included Carlisle Elks, Carlisle VFW, and the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion. Della was very gifted at crafts, painting and ceramics and she loved the beach and being in her pool.

Della is survived by her son, William (Lorie) Cressler Jr. of Mt. Holly Springs; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Aly) Cressler and Natasha Cressler; and great-grandson, Benjamin Cressler. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Cressler and sister, Shirley Roberts.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Furry Friends Network, PO Box 519, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This message is for Billy: My name is Robin Cofield Wilson. My grandmother was June Hurlburt Cofield. She would have been a sister to your grandfather, Lynn Hurlburt. I would like to offer my condolences for your loss. I was a few years younger than your sister Cindy. I was always delighted when your family came to visit and Cindy would show me all of her gymnastics moves. I'm so sorry to hear about Little Della's passing. God bless you, Robin Cofield Wilson
robin wilson
January 16, 2021
Fella will be missed. We enjoyed eating dinner with her at the VFW and Elks.
Jan & Lumpy Hilty
December 15, 2020
