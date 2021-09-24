Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Allen Gardner
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Dennis Allen Gardner

October 29, 1947- September 19, 2021

Dennis Allen Gardner, 73, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on September 19, 2021, at the Bridges at Bent Creek, Mechanicsburg. He was born in Carlisle, PA on October 29, 1947, to the late Virden C. and Fern Arlene (Kuhn) Gardner. He was the widower of Deborah (Bass) Gardner.

Dennis was a graduate of Carlisle High School and served proudly in the US Navy during Vietnam conflict and was a manager for Highmark Blue Shield, Camp Hill. He loved to play golf, was an avid runner, loved his dogs, playing racquet ball and was an Eagles fan. Dennis focus was his family.

He is survived by his one son, Jeremy Gardner (Fumiyuki) of New Cumberland, grandchild; Skye, and brother, Brian Gardner of Carlisle. Dennis is preceded in death by his sister, Denise Dunbar.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave. Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Dan Murray officiating. Burial will be held at the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.