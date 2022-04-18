Robert (Denny) Middleton

April 22, 1938 - April 12, 2022

Denny Middleton, as he was known to family and friends, died on April 12, 2022, at age 83. He was born in Fairborn, Ohio, the son of the late Colonel (Ret.) Marter Denton and Fayla Davis Middleton, where he lived for the first ten years of his life. He then became a world traveler with his military family in such places as the mainland of China, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Japan, as well as California, Arizona, and Mississippi. Academic achievements include a BS from Mississippi State, an MBA from the University of Alabama, a Certificate of Health Care Administration from Penn State, and two Gold Pins from the Professional Ski Instructors Association from Val d'Isere and Chamonix, France. Before becoming a resident of Carlisle, he had a long and fulfilling career as an officer in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1982 from the U.S. Army War College, where he had been in the Class of 1980 and then joined the faculty. He then began a second career in health care administration at the Church of God Home and Forest Park. During his years of military service were two tours in Vietnam with the First Cavalry Division and later with the staff of the 24th U.S. Army Corps. He spent several years on Capitol Hill as a liaison to the Military Budget from the office of the Vice Chief of the Army. He also commanded the first integrated Basic Training BN to have men and women training together at Ft. Jackson, SC, in 1977. Sports were always a part of his life, and he and his wife Connie both taught skiing at Roundtop Mountain for over 30 years, and had yearly trips to the Rockies and Alps, with some of the family joining them. There were also summer trips diving in the Caribbean; Denny was never happier than when he followed his grandson down a ski slope or kissed stingrays in the waters of Grand Cayman Island with him. He is survived by his wife, Connie Clark Middleton, daughters Lee (David Marriott) and Laura (Gary Wolf), grandson Ayrton Middleton Marriott, sister Leslie Middleton, Esq., niece Shannon Smiatek, nephew Brent Powell, and numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews as well. A private funeral will be held by the family at a future date with interment in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, St. John's Episcopal Church, Carlisle. If you would like to make a contribution in his memory, please consider the Wounded Warrior Project or the Music and Organ Fund of his church.