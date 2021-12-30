Donald Edward Fowler

October 02, 1922- December 26, 2021

Donald Edward Fowler was born on October 2, 1922, in Honesdale, PA, the youngest of three children born to Elizabeth (Robinson) Fowler and Delbert Fowler. Throughout his remarkable 99 years on this earth, family was always his priority. He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Elizabeth (Betty), his five children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Service to country and fellow man were also important to Don, graduating from the Valley Forge Military Academy and then the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1945. As a Second Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers, he started his career in the Philippines at the end of WWII, beginning an Army career spanning 26 years. His assignments included construction engineer and troop and command assignments, including another combat command tour during the Korean War. During his military career, Don earned a master's degree at Harvard University, taught at West Point, attended, and then taught at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, PA. His military career culminated in his assignment as Associate Dean of Academics back at West Point.

Upon his retirement from the Regular Army in 1971, he joined the PA Department of Environmental Resources as a professional engineer. He directed statewide programs for flood control, land and water conservation, mining area pollution abatement and land restoration, and water resources planning and development.

The values he cherished and passed on are evidenced by those in his subsequent generations that now serve as he did. May God welcome him saying "well done my good and faithful one - you have run the race and now you are home, be thou at peace."

Inurnment will be at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences to the family.