Donald Leer Thumma
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Donald Leer Thumma

August 11, 1923- November 30, 2020

Donald Leer Thumma, age 97 formerly of Boiling Springs, passed away November 30, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. Born August 11, 1923 in Newville, son of the late Abraham Otis and Lovina Sarah (Leer) Thumma. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, who passed away in 2019.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com




Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2020.
