Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. Linebaugh
FUNERAL HOME
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA

Donald L. Linebaugh

July 16, 1941- April 02, 2022

Donald L. Linebaugh, 80, passed Saturday, April 2, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Charlene E. (Wise) Linebaugh, his wife of 54 years, who passed September 2, 2015.

Don was born July 16, 1941, in Abbottstown, the son of the late Raymond and Anna (Linebaugh) Bankert.

Don attended Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin. He was a member of York Adams Fish and Game, and Carpenters' Union Local #191.

Don is survived by two daughters, Stacey L. Linebaugh Cress and her husband Joseph of York, and Tara S. Griffith and her husband Bryon of Gardners, and a granddaughter, Molly R. Griffith of Gardners. He was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Linebaugh.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, with Rev. Susan McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Abbottstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Greater PA, 3544 N. Progress Ave, Ste 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Adams Co SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Feiser Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.