Donald L. Linebaugh

July 16, 1941- April 02, 2022

Donald L. Linebaugh, 80, passed Saturday, April 2, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Charlene E. (Wise) Linebaugh, his wife of 54 years, who passed September 2, 2015.

Don was born July 16, 1941, in Abbottstown, the son of the late Raymond and Anna (Linebaugh) Bankert.

Don attended Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin. He was a member of York Adams Fish and Game, and Carpenters' Union Local #191.

Don is survived by two daughters, Stacey L. Linebaugh Cress and her husband Joseph of York, and Tara S. Griffith and her husband Bryon of Gardners, and a granddaughter, Molly R. Griffith of Gardners. He was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Linebaugh.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, with Rev. Susan McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Abbottstown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Greater PA, 3544 N. Progress Ave, Ste 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Adams Co SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.