Linda: It is with deep sadness that we send our love and condolences to you and your family. We were shocked to learn of Donnie's passing. I will always remember his smile, wonderful sense of humor and always a softness to his texture. We know he touched the lives of so many making a positive difference and leaving lifetime positive memories in their lives. I am sorry we could not be attendance of his memorial service, but we were thinking of you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.

Barbara (cousin) and Bud Gruber Family October 19, 2021