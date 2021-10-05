Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Linda: It is with deep sadness that we send our love and condolences to you and your family.
We were shocked to learn of Donnie's passing. I will always remember his smile, wonderful sense of humor and always a softness to his texture.
We know he touched the lives of so many making a positive difference and leaving lifetime positive memories in their lives.
I am sorry we could not be attendance of his memorial service, but we were thinking of you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Barbara (cousin) and Bud Gruber
Family
October 19, 2021
Linda: You and your family have our sincere condolences. Donnie's smile, warmheartness and generosity made an extraordinary difference for many.
May your cherished memories bring you comfort.
Rick & Georgena Ruth
October 11, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry for your loss. After speaking with you last week, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I couldn't believe it. I will call when thinks taper off.
Goldie Randolph
Friend
October 10, 2021
We were so, so sorry to learn of Don´s passing. We remember enjoying your company on a Shippensburg Foundation trip. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you, the family, and your friends.
Bill and Carol OBrine Schleig
October 9, 2021
Linda, our thoughts and prayers are with you and the kids and grandkids. Coach was a key part of my life, bringing me to Ship where I forged great friendships, met my wife, and learned how to navigate life more successfully. Some of the class of '85 swimmers reconnected this past summer. As always, we had lots of great college stories that involved Coach!
Mark & Dawn McCormick
Friend
October 8, 2021
I am so sorry, Linda. It was a pleasure and such a surprise running into you and Donnie at Penn State 9/2019. No doubt my parents Terry and Mardell have welcomed Donnie with open arms and a beer! much love to you and your family
tracy monaghan
October 5, 2021
A classmate from our youngest school years through our secondary school life. So many fond friendship memories. Donnie will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are extended to his family.
Larry Klein
School
October 5, 2021
Linda, it is with sadness that I send much love and sincere sympathy to you and your family. Donnie was a friend and fellow student at both STHS and PSU. Heaven has welcomed a beautiful Angel. Linda, you will feel his presence in your daily life; cling to your memories until you meet again in Heaven.
Barbara Blair
Friend
October 5, 2021
Rest in peace Donnie
James Hoch
School
October 5, 2021
Linda and family: So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Dottie Parra (Wimer)
October 5, 2021
TO THE MILLER FAMILY . OUR FAMILY ARE SENDING OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO YOU AND THE WHOLE FAMILY. DONNIE WAS A VERY NICE GUY . HIS PARENTS, BROTHERS WERE JUST AS NICE . FROM THE KNULL FAMILY