Donna C. Barrick
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue
Newville, PA

Donna C. Barrick

November 09, 1939- September 06, 2021

Donna C. Barrick, 81, of Newville passed away Monday September 6, 2021 in Forest Park Health Center.

She was born November 9, 1939 in Carlisle a daughter of John Herman and Grace Ensminger Fickes.

Mrs. Barrick had worked at many homes as a cook.

She is survived by her husband Howard E. Barrick; four children Timothy E. Barrick and his wife Gwen, Theresa L. Price and her husband Bill, Todd A. Barrick, and Howard E. Barrick and his wife Beth; eight grandchildren Timothy Barrick II, Tia Singer, Garrett Singer, Chelsey Barrick, Denver Barrick, Danielle Dineen, Nathasha Laughner, and Ciara Barrick; eleven great-grandchildren Austin Brazell, Kylie Singer, Olivia Barrick, Cohan Barrick, McKenna Dineen, Irelynn Dineen, Jazlynn, Ava, and Skylar Laughner, Myles Ickes, and Haevyn Ickes; three step-grandchildren Grant, Savanah, and Landin; and two great great-grandchildren Ellie Brazell, and Elizabeth Brazell.

A viewing will be held Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue, Newville, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Donna´s passing. I remember having dinner at your house and she just loved to cook and bake. My condolences to your family.
Marcia Bowman Toms
Friend
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Many xox and good thoughts so healing can start from your loss.
Joan Laughman
September 9, 2021
