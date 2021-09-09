Donna C. Barrick

November 09, 1939- September 06, 2021

Donna C. Barrick, 81, of Newville passed away Monday September 6, 2021 in Forest Park Health Center.

She was born November 9, 1939 in Carlisle a daughter of John Herman and Grace Ensminger Fickes.

Mrs. Barrick had worked at many homes as a cook.

She is survived by her husband Howard E. Barrick; four children Timothy E. Barrick and his wife Gwen, Theresa L. Price and her husband Bill, Todd A. Barrick, and Howard E. Barrick and his wife Beth; eight grandchildren Timothy Barrick II, Tia Singer, Garrett Singer, Chelsey Barrick, Denver Barrick, Danielle Dineen, Nathasha Laughner, and Ciara Barrick; eleven great-grandchildren Austin Brazell, Kylie Singer, Olivia Barrick, Cohan Barrick, McKenna Dineen, Irelynn Dineen, Jazlynn, Ava, and Skylar Laughner, Myles Ickes, and Haevyn Ickes; three step-grandchildren Grant, Savanah, and Landin; and two great great-grandchildren Ellie Brazell, and Elizabeth Brazell.

A viewing will be held Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville.