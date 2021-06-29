Menu
Donna M. Engle
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ronan Funeral Home - Carlisle
255 York Road
Carlisle, PA
Donna M. Engle April 06, 1953- June 24, 2021Donna M. Engle, 68, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2021.
Born April 6, 1953 in Huntingdon, she was a daughter of the late Henry M. And Violet E. (Collins) Wilson.
Donna was a huge Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and George Strait fan. She loved camping and playing Poker.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Zook and Lois DeArmitt and three brothers: Frank, Lester and Merle Wilson and a son in law Tom Church.
Surviving are three daughters: Christina Church of Newville and Whitney and Melanie Engle, of Carlisle; a son: Brandon (Danielle) Martin of Carlisle; two sisters: Jo (Scott) Roher of Three Springs and Yvonne Wheeler of Newburg; Grandchildren: Kolin and Kody Martin, Ja'Kai Jordan and Kayson Engle, all of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Viewing will be at the funeral home from 2-4 PM. Burial will be private.
On line condolences at www.ronanfh.com

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ronan Funeral Home
255 York Road, Carlisle, PA
Jul
5
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Ronan Funeral Home
255 York Road, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ronan Funeral Home - Carlisle
