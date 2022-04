Donna M. Engle April 06, 1953- June 24, 2021Donna M. Engle, 68, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2021.Born April 6, 1953 in Huntingdon, she was a daughter of the late Henry M. And Violet E. (Collins) Wilson.Donna was a huge Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and George Strait fan. She loved camping and playing Poker.A devoted mother and grandmother, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Zook and Lois DeArmitt and three brothers: Frank, Lester and Merle Wilson and a son in law Tom Church.Surviving are three daughters: Christina Church of Newville and Whitney and Melanie Engle, of Carlisle; a son: Brandon (Danielle) Martin of Carlisle; two sisters: Jo (Scott) Roher of Three Springs and Yvonne Wheeler of Newburg; Grandchildren: Kolin and Kody Martin, Ja'Kai Jordan and Kayson Engle, all of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, July 5, 2021 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Viewing will be at the funeral home from 2-4 PM. Burial will be private.On line condolences at www.ronanfh.com