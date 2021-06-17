Menu
Donna T. Mottilla
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Donna T. Mottilla

August 09, 1948- June 07, 2021

Donna T. Mottilla passed away on June 7, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Born in 1948 in Newark, New Jersey, she grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She earned her Doctorate in Business Administration from Kent State University in 1983, and began a career teaching in the higher education system. She received accolades from every college at which she was a professor or administrator. She was the Dean of the Colleges of Business at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, Christopher Newport University in Virginia, and Gannon University in Pennsylvania. Following her retirement, Donna enjoyed spending time with her son and his family, her siblings in Pennsylvania and Colorado, and reading books on nearby Buckroe Beach. She is survived by her son Brendan, her five sisters and one brother, and a grandson, all of whom will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is requested. Please share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hershey PA is handling arrangements.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2021.
To Brendan and the Mottilla family: I am so sorry to hear of Donna´s passing. I met her the day I arrived at Ship in 1968. She lived nextdoor to me in the dorm. We kept in touch through the years until sometime after she moved to Gannon. We regrettably lost touch. She was an amazingly smart, talented, sharp-witted, force of a woman, and I have missed her. My sympathies to all.
Spank
Friend
September 30, 2021
Brendan, I was so sad to hear of your mom's passing. I knew your Mom when I was a student at Shippensburg. In the classroom, I always called her "Doc," and we had a certain sarcastic rapport that transcended the classroom. I had her for two classes and I got a C in both, but they were my 2 favorite Cs. One of the things that I am proud of is that our friendship grew after I graduated. Our friendship was one of the first incidents when I felt like an adult. Your mom and dad were the first people we had over for a dinner party when we moved into our first house. Your mom came to my wedding and the Christening of my daughter. I truly felt honored when my wife and I were invited to your Confirmation. I remember her being proud of my when I quit my job and got into teaching at the age of 39. She was a remarkable woman and had a lasting impact on my life. Again, my sincerest condolences. Mike Barber
Michael Barber
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Donna´s passing. We were close friends growing up in Hershey and often was at her house on Cedar. RIP Donna
Linda Cranston
Friend
June 27, 2021
Memory Eternal, dear friend Donna. My condolences to Brendan and your family. Don Ernakovich Lewes, DE
Don Ernakovich
Friend
June 17, 2021
I served on the Christopher Newport University Business School Board with Donna, what a great educator and Lady! I will miss her.
June 16, 2021
