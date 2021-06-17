Brendan, I was so sad to hear of your mom's passing. I knew your Mom when I was a student at Shippensburg. In the classroom, I always called her "Doc," and we had a certain sarcastic rapport that transcended the classroom. I had her for two classes and I got a C in both, but they were my 2 favorite Cs. One of the things that I am proud of is that our friendship grew after I graduated. Our friendship was one of the first incidents when I felt like an adult. Your mom and dad were the first people we had over for a dinner party when we moved into our first house. Your mom came to my wedding and the Christening of my daughter. I truly felt honored when my wife and I were invited to your Confirmation. I remember her being proud of my when I quit my job and got into teaching at the age of 39. She was a remarkable woman and had a lasting impact on my life. Again, my sincerest condolences. Mike Barber

Michael Barber Friend September 20, 2021